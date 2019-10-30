Kickoff Time Adjusted For Nationally-Televised Anchor-Bone Classic On Saturday, Nov. 9

Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University and Fox Sports Detroit have announced the starting time for the Bulldogs' nationally-televised Anchor-Bone Classic showdown on Saturday, Nov. 9, against rival Grand Valley State has been changed.

The Bulldogs' home tilt against the Lakers at Top Taggart Field next Saturday will now begin with kickoff at 12:07 p.m. (ET) as part of Fox Sports Detroit's "Football Week In Michigan" promotion. The start time was adjusted and moved up by three hours due to television coverage, which makes the noon start the only nationally-televised college football game in the state in that time slot.

Along with being aired on Fox Sports Detroit, the game will also air nationally on Fox College Sports across the country.

Ferris State, in conjunction with Fox Sports Detroit, will also be sponsoring a pregame tailgate event running from 9-11:30 a.m. (ET) prior to the contest. Tailgate lots will open at 8 a.m. Additional information regarding parking, the tailgate event and other pertinent details will be coming soon.

Tickets for the Nov. 9 premium game are on sale now and can be purchased online at StarTickets.com. Tickets are $18 for all adults along with $10 for students age 5-17. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets for the Anchor-Bone Classic in advance with a large crowd expected. For additional information, please contact the FSU Athletics Ticket Office by calling (231) 591-2888 or visit FerrisStateBulldogs.com.

The game is expected to have potential conference and postseason implications as the nationally second-ranked Bulldogs are presently 8-0 overall heading into a trip to Michigan Tech this week while the 16th-ranked Lakers own a 7-1 mark entering the weekend. FSU is currently first in the Super Region Three rankings with GVSU seventh and the top seven teams at the end of the year will earn NCAA Division II Playoff berths.

FOX Sports Detroit's Football Week in Michigan concept has developed into a landmark initiative highlighting high school championship and all-star games, as well as college and professional gridiron action in November. Last year, it featured more than 55 hours of original football programming, including 19 games airing across Fox Sports Networks. Football Week in Michigan is presented by Kroger.

FOX Sports Detroit delivers more than 350 live local events each calendar year to more than 3.2 million households throughout Michigan and portions of Northwest Ohio and Northern Indiana. For more information or a complete schedule of game broadcasts, visit www.FOXSportsDetroit.com.

The Anchor Bone Trophy is awarded annually to the winner of the Ferris State-Grand Valley State football game. Ferris State has captured six of the last seven regular-season matchups between the two West Michigan rivals. The two teams have both also squared off in the NCAA Division II Playoffs twice in the last four years with GVSU winning in 2015 in Big Rapids before FSU returned the favor with a 47-32 triumph over the Lakers in 2016 in Allendale in the Super Region Four Championship game.

The Anchor-Bone Classic between FSU and GVSU was featured five years ago as one of the nation's "Top 50 Rivalry Games" and the only non-Division I contest by the Bleacher Report, which is one of the largest sports destinations on the web with upwards of 20 million unique readers each month.